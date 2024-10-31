Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Stepan Trading Down 1.4 %

SCL stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 33,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, VP David Kabbes acquired 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,387.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

