SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,482 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $122.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

