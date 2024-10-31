SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 132,669 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,669 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $98.39 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

