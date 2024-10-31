SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 53.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 82,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 33,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $139.62 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

