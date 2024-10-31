SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 1.54% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,769,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 557.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after purchasing an additional 496,359 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISPY opened at $44.94 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.6198 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.