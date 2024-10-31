SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.92 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

