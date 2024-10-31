Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $95.53 million and $1.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006897 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,325.29 or 0.99986511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005967 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00061970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0244558 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,363,819.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

