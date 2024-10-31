Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.