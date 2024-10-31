Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.08 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.10 ($0.36). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.36), with a volume of 111,667 shares.

Staffline Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -214.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 27,123 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £7,051.98 ($9,145.35). In the last three months, insiders have sold 773,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,135. 52.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.