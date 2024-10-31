Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.640-3.680 EPS.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. 1,624,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

