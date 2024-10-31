Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 63799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

