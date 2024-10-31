SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 410,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,535. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

