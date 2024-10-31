SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.9% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,952. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

