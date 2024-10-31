SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $419.09 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $327.84 and a fifty-two week high of $433.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.38 and a 200 day moving average of $402.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

