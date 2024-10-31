SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $478,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,407. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

