Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. held its 2024 Annual Meeting of stockholders on October 28, 2024, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The meeting saw a significant turnout, with stockholders representing 9,102,349 shares, or 80.71% of the common shares outstanding as of the September 6, 2024, record date either present in person or represented by proxy.

The voting results for various proposals at the meeting are as follows:

– Proposal 1 involved the election of directors. The following nominees were elected for a three-year term:– Greg A. Steffens: 6,514,899 votes for, 1,351,497 against, 205,735 abstain votes, and 1,030,218 broker non-votes– Todd E. Hensley: 6,562,049 votes for, 1,320,460 against, 189,622 abstain votes, and 1,030,218 broker non-votes– L. Douglas Bagby: 5,623,052 votes for, 2,243,314 against, 205,765 abstain votes, and 1,030,218 broker non-votes

– Proposal 2 involved an advisory (non-binding) vote on executive compensation:

– 7,771,276 votes for, 98,059 against, 202,796 abstain votes, and 1,030,218 broker non-votes

– Proposal 3 involved an advisory (non-binding) vote on the frequency of future votes on executive compensation:

– One-year: 7,156,200 votes, Two-year: 118,263 votes, Three-year: 589,487 votes, 208,181 abstain votes, and 1,030,218 broker non-votes

– Proposal 4, which concerned the approval of the 2024 Omnibus Incentive Plan, garnered support with 7,730,054 votes for, 136,295 against, 205,782 abstain votes, and 1,030,218 broker non-votes

– Proposal 5 involved the ratification of the appointment of FORVIS MAZARS, LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025:

– 8,805,276 votes for, 109,284 against, 187,789 abstain votes, and no broker non-votes

The affirmative majority of votes cast on Proposals 1, 2, 4, and 5 resulted in the election of Messrs. Steffens, Hensley, and Bagby to three-year terms until 2027, as well as the approval of Proposals 2, 4, and 5. Regarding Proposal 3, it was determined that the Company will hold an advisory vote on executive compensation annually until the next required vote on the frequency of such votes.

The report was duly authorized and signed on behalf of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. by President and Chief Administrative Officer Matthew T. Funke on October 30, 2024.

