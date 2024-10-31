Solo Brands (DTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Solo Brands to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Solo Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 115,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $149,726.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,726.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 115,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $149,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,726.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 134,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $175,273.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

