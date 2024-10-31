Solidarity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $5,771,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,162.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,153.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,083.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

