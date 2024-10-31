Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,330.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,368.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,310.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $817.62 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,451.94.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

