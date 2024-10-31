Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after buying an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

