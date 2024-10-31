Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires 972 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

