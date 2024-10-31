SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $201-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.11 million.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.