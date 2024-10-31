SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 1.02% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 373,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 202,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Glj Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

