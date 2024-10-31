Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 158,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 277,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sokoman Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Sokoman Minerals Company Profile
Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.
