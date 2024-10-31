SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $435.01 and traded as low as $425.00. SMC shares last traded at $432.40, with a volume of 2,550 shares changing hands.

SMC Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.50.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.