Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

