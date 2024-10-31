SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SITE stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.96. 301,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,992. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

