Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 670 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AbbVie by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.44. The company had a trading volume of 525,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

