Sippican Capital Advisors Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $462,952.57. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $663.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.