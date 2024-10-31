Sippican Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF comprises 2.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOXX. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:BOXX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 625,583 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

