Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.