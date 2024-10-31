Singapore Exchange Limited Plans Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.969 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of SPXCY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.94. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $143.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99.
