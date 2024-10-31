Singapore Exchange Limited Plans Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.969 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.94. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $143.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

