Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Sinclair worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,591,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after buying an additional 85,070 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Sinclair by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 538,740 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,225,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,208,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sinclair by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Sinclair’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -18.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

