Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.79 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $187.79 million and approximately $78.25 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,845.25 or 1.00250506 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,767.03 or 1.00139823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,986,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,986,247 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,987,567.055 with 6,749,954,987,567.055 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003059 USD and is down -10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $61,162,174.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

