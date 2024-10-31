Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $187.79 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $187.79 million and approximately $78.25 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,845.25 or 1.00250506 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,767.03 or 1.00139823 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Simon’s Cat Profile
Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,986,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,986,247 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.
Simon’s Cat Token Trading
