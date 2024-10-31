Sidoti Csr Estimates HNI’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HNI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HNI. Benchmark increased their price target on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

HNI Trading Down 1.1 %

HNI opened at $49.63 on Thursday. HNI has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 4,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 5,299 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $280,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,180.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,708. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281 in the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

About HNI

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.