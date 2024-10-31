Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Grows By 20.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Verbund Price Performance
Shares of Verbund stock remained flat at $16.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07.
About Verbund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verbund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.