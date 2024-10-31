Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Grows By 20.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of Verbund stock remained flat at $16.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

