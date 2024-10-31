Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Expands By 18.3%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,323.3 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF remained flat at $77.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

