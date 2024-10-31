Short Interest in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Declines By 15.7%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 885,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:PETQ remained flat at $30.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $925.99 million, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.73. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 18.75%. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,252,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetIQ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PetIQ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,067,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 901,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

