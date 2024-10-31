Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Drops By 17.7%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNDJF stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.47. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

