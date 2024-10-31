Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Drops By 17.7%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
Shares of MNDJF stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.47. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
