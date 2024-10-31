Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Increases By 8.8%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 106,162 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $2,862,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

