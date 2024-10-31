Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Rises By 5.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,202,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 4,954,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,601.4 days.

Leonardo Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FINMF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.62. 3,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Leonardo has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

