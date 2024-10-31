Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Decreases By 15.1%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kenon Stock Performance
NYSE:KEN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 3,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,708. Kenon has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.46.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.