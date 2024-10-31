Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Decreases By 15.1%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kenon Stock Performance

NYSE:KEN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 3,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,708. Kenon has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Kenon Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

