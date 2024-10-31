Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 21.9%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 397,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,532. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

