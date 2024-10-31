Short Interest in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Decreases By 11.2%

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

iRobot Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,333. The stock has a market cap of $263.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. iRobot has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 474.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

