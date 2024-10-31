Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Drops By 5.5%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,448,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,532,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,486.0 days.
IGO Stock Performance
IGO stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. IGO has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
IGO Company Profile
