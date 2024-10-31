Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Drops By 5.5%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,448,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,532,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,486.0 days.

IGO Stock Performance

IGO stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. IGO has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

