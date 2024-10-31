Short Interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Drops By 22.0%

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:ICCM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 1,470,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,804. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.56. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

