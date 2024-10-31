Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Rises By 22.0%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
HALB remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 335,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Halberd Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Halberd
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.