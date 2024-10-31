Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 13.6%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance
Shares of GMGMF remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,800. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
