Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Drops By 13.6%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Performance

Shares of GMGMF remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,800. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Graphene Manufacturing Group alerts:

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphene Manufacturing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.