Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Increases By 12.7%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gold Reserve Trading Down 4.3 %

GDRZF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,277. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

