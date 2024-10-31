Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Grows By 10.2%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

G6 Materials Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of GPHBF stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $744,660.00, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

